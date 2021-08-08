Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at SVB Leerink

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

INSP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.40.

NYSE INSP opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $103.15 and a 12 month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

