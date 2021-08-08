Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTLA stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.31. 1,564,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,097. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 801,101 shares of company stock valued at $97,623,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

