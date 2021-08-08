Intellicheck’s (IDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $161.69 million, a P/E ratio of -288.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

