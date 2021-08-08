International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Insider Caroline Gulliver Buys 2,000 Shares

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) insider Caroline Gulliver bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.46) per share, for a total transaction of £14,480 ($18,918.21).

Shares of LON IBT opened at GBX 721.50 ($9.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 732.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £298.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

