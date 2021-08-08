International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Insider Caroline Gulliver Buys 2,000 Shares

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) insider Caroline Gulliver bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.46) per share, for a total transaction of £14,480 ($18,918.21).

Shares of LON IBT opened at GBX 721.50 ($9.43) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 732.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £298.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

