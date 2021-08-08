International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Upgraded at Barclays

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IPCFF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of International Petroleum to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$6.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

