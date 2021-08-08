Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.78

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 167076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XENT. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT to a “hold” rating and set a $28.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

The stock has a market cap of $907.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 159,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

