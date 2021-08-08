inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. inTEST updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.12. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Get inTEST alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.