Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Invacare updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IVC traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 556,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Invacare has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88.

Get Invacare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.