Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Inventergy Global shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 17,016 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

Inventergy Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INVT)

Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.