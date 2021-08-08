Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Cut by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.05. 33,332,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,473,977. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

