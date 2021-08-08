Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 1.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 34.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invitae by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invitae by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

