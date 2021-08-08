Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by 172.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 194.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

NYSE:INVH opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.65. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.87, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.23.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

