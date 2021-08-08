IoT Chain (ITC) Reaches Market Cap of $7.71 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $7.71 million and $2.23 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00062899 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

