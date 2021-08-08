Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,893. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

