iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.58.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.82 and a 1 year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $904,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

