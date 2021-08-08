Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Issues Earnings Results

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. 1,972,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,135. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.44. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

