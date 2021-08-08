Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IRWD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 1,972,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,135. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

