iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Position Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $825,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.