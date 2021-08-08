iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 77,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $105.12 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98.

