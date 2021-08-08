iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $80.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

