iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,966,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 57,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.63. 214,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

