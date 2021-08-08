iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.42. 2,660,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $444.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

