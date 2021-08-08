iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Cut by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,354,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

