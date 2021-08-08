iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,491,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

