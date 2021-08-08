iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

