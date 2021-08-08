Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. Iteris updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Iteris stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 123,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,690. Iteris has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $264.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.39.

ITI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at $878,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757 in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

