Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. Iteris updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Iteris stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 123,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,690. Iteris has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $264.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.39.
ITI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.
