Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Trading Up 6.6%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.62 and last traded at $76.56. Approximately 2,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 458,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

