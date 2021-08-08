ITT (NYSE:ITT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. ITT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

NYSE:ITT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $97.75. 468,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

