James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get James River Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JRVR. Truist upgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.20.

James River Group stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in James River Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.