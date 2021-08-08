Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 2,045 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 451,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,533,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 319,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $341.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.