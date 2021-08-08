Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.26% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis Duhay purchased 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $50,592.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,142.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 16,092 shares of company stock valued at $88,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

HJLI opened at $6.33 on Friday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

