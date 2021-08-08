Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 738.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SLVO opened at $5.58 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09.

