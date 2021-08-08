Jane Street Group LLC Sells 58,653 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.54 million, a PE ratio of -117.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.