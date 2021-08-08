Jane Street Group LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invacare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invacare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

Get Invacare alerts:

Shares of IVC stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.