Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 560.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

NYSE JILL opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.09 million for the quarter.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.