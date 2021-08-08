JD Bancshares Stock to Split on Thursday, August 12th (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

JDVB opened at $52.00 on Friday. JD Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78.

JD Bancshares Company Profile

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, JD Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage, investment, and insurance services. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

