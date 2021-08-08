JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of JD opened at $69.59 on Friday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,565,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JD.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JD.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

