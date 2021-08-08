Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.15.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

