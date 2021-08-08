Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2021 earnings at $10.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRL. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

NYSE:CRL opened at $408.41 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $420.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.27.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,748 shares of company stock worth $3,564,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after buying an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,529,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

