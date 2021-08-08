Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JNPKF opened at $34.50 on Friday. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

