Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of JRONY opened at $42.39 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

