Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0597 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $761,680.37 and approximately $1.04 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00053604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.58 or 0.00825500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00099982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039706 BTC.

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

