JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $45.97, but opened at $41.81. JFrog shares last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 53,508 shares.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Get JFrog alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.35.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.