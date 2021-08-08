JMP Securities Raises Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $28.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

