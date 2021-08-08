Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Aries Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $173.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The stock has a market cap of $455.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

