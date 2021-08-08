Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

JNCE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 236,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,383. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNCE. TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

