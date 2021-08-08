JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

