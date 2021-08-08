JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €177.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €170.94 ($201.10).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HNR1 opened at €149.00 ($175.29) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €143.32.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.