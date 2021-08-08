JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.98 ($9.39).

FRA:SHA opened at €7.56 ($8.89) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.64.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

