JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

